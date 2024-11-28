Watch Now
Body found in burning Portsmouth dumpster outside of church was identified

Portsmouth Police
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A body was found in a burning Portsmouth dumpster on Nov. 18 after a dumpster fire was being put out, according to police.

According to police, the man found was identified as 45-year-old Kurtis Lee Watson.

Watson was found in a dumpster on Bethel Worship Center Church's property, and calls were made to police around 9 p.m.

Court documents that News 3 obtained found gunshot wounds to the head, back and thigh of Watson and bullet fragments in his foot.

Video from a nearby residence showed two unidentified people walking near the scene, according to police.

PPD is handling Watson's death as a second-degree murder case and Watson's family has been notified.

