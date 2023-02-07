Rep. Scott invites Wayne Lynch to attend State of the Union as his guest

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tonight, Biden is giving his annual State of the Union Address. Congressman Bobby Scott (D-VA) has invited Wanye Lynch to attend the address with him as his guest.

Wayne is the father of Donovon Lynch, who was killed by Virginia Beach police in 2021.

The Lynch family initially filed a $50 million civil lawsuit against the City of Virginia Beach and VBPD officer Solomon Simmons, the officer who shot and killed Donovon.

Last December, Lynch and his lawyer, Justin Fairfax, said in a press conference that they had preliminarily agreed to a settlement with the City of Virginia Beach for $3 million.

Congressman Scott has advocated for the Lynch family since 2021 when he asked the U.S. Attorney General to launch a federal investigation looking into the “police conduct and treatment of Donovon Lynch.”

Rep. Scott released the following statement:

A few weeks ago, the nation watched in horror at the video released of Tyre Nichols’ murder at the hands of law enforcement,” said Congressman Scott. “Mr. Nichols’ murder has renewed calls for Congress to act to bring transparency and accountability to policing. Wayne Lynch tragically lost his son Donovon at the hands of law enforcement. Too many questions still remain surrounding Donovon’s death and I again call on the Department of Justice to open a federal investigation into his death. No family should have to experience what Mr. Lynch and so many families across the country have gone through. It is critical that Congress finally take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.”

