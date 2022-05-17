Safety of N. Military Hwy intersection: Police investigate two fatal crashes within 6 months

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is looking into the safety of an intersection on North Military Highway where at least two fatal pedestrian crashes have occurred in the last six months.

The latest happened Sunday, May 15 at about 9 p.m. in the 500 block of N. Military Highway. It's near Poplar Hall Drive. Police say a vehicle hit a woman and that she died at the scene. Police have not released information on the woman’s identity. The driver involved remained at the scene, according to officers who are still investigating the accident.

Another person was killed at the same intersection on November 23, 2021. Police say Howard E. Covert, 70, of Norfolk, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Investigators said that speed did not appear to be a contributing factor. According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles records, the cause of the crash was alcohol-related.

News 3 is working on getting more information and will update this story.