Sailors from Little Creek part of cleanup for Chinese balloon

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 from JEB Little Creek-Fort Story recovered the high altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach Feb. 5.

📍ATLANTIC OCEAN - @USNavy Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/QwjSFQEw1b — U.S. Fleet Forces (@USFleetForces) February 7, 2023

The Chinese balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina by a F-22 fighter jet from Langley Air Force Base Saturday, Feb. 4.

Department of Defense officials said President Biden ordered the action on Wednesday, but it was delayed until the balloon was over water off the coast of South Carolina to ensure no Americans on the ground were harmed.

According to the DoD, U.S. officials first detected the balloon and its payload on January 28 when it entered U.S. airspace near the Aleutian Islands.

The balloon traveled through Alaska, Canada and re-entered U.S. airspace over Idaho.

In response to the balloon flying over the US, Representative Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) wrote, "I’m thankful for the military men & women from United States Air Force Base Langley who shot down the CCP's spy balloon & are retrieving what’s left.” She added, “It is wholly unacceptable that it was allowed to traverse the US, including sensitive military sites, & that the White House reportedly tried to hide this blatant security failure. Congress will be demanding answers.”

A US House Armed Services Committee hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:00 a.m. on the topic of US national defense and any potential threats posed by China. You can watch that hearing here.