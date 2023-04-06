Scotty Quixx in Norfolk will ‘officially not be reopening’

NORFOLK, Va. — The owners of Scotty Quixx, an establishment that once operated as a nightclub in downtown Norfolk, announced that it's officially not reopening.

The owners' full statement, posted to Facebook, is as follows:

This post has been very difficult for me to write and may be a little long so sorry in advance. It was just a thought one day that turned into a reality when we purchased Scotty Quixx almost 10 years ago. We initially said no to this place but had a change of heart and rolled the dice. Al and I had no real idea what we were getting into but we figured it out along the way, had a lot of fun, created many memories and made so many new friends and family along the way. We learned so much over the years and had the ability to open two other establishments which wouldn't have been possible without this place. We can't describe the hurt and frustration we are taking on as all this has been happening. We have been fighting to reopen since late September to bring this place back that has been there for close to 20 years and not much has come from it unfortunately. We have decided to pursue a different route in regards to our fight and as of now Scotty Quixx will officially not be reopening. We would like to thank everyone for the support during this time and over the years while we were in business. We can't get the time or money lost in this but we can cherish the memories. Our fight isn't over yet!

A series of events that unfolded last year led to the owners’ recent decision to close Scotty Quixx:



In September of 2022, Norfolk City Council voted to revoke the nightclub’s special exception permit. This meant Scotty Quixx could no longer operate as a nightclub and serve alcohol late at night. The city said the nightclub’s report of their non-alcoholic sales to Virginia ABC did not match what they reported to the city on meal tax forms. This matters because Virginia ABC's requirements state that at least 45% of sales must be from food or non-alcoholic drink purchases.

In November of 2022, the owners of Scotty Quixx filed a lawsuit against the City of Norfolk. The lawsuit aimed to reverse the city’s decision to revoke its entertainment permit. The owners’ demands also included the ability to operate again and $2 million.

In December of 2022, the Norfolk Circuit Court denied the owners’ request to reopen as a nightclub.

As noted in the statement above, the owners say their "fight isn't over yet."

Stay with News 3 for updates.