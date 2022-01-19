Second suspect arrested in connection with fatal Elizabeth City triple shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Police have arrested another man in connection with the shooting in Elizabeth City that killed three people, including a 3-year-old girl.

On Tuesday, Elizabeth City Police, the United States Marshall Services Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Craven County Sheriff's Office took Terence Tyrone Seymore into custody on an outstanding fugitive warrant for the deaths of 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City; 39-year-old Takeyia De’Shay Berry of Manteo; and 3-year-old Allura Pledger of Manteo.

The three victims were found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 500 block of Perry Street and Jordan Street on December 2, 2021.

Seymore was taken into custody in New Bern, North Carolina, and transported to the Albemarle District Jail, where he is currently held under $1,001,000.00 secured bond.

Seymore was wanted on three counts of Murder, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Inflict Serious Injury as a result of the shooting.

On December 16, 34-year-old Ricky Etheridge Jr. was arrested in Norfolk in connection with the homicides.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is actively investigating this incident that also left three more people injured:

Roderick White, 40, of Elizabeth City

James Harris, 29, of Elizabeth City

Terry Griffin, 20, of Elizabeth City

