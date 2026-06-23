Severe storms in Hampton Roads: Thunderstorm watch, flooding, power outages

A round of heavy weather has made its way to Hampton Roads Tuesday afternoon, prompting alerts for severe thunderstorms and flooding.

Watch live: Lake Olney forms after heavy weather hits Norfolk

Hampton Roads is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Flood Watch alerts have also been issued across our area — those alerts will expire on 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thousands of residents across Hampton Roads and the Outer Banks have reported power outages, according to Dominion Energy's outage map.

In northeastern North Carolina, downed power lines were seen near Moyock Middle School. Officials advise anyone to stay at least 30 feet away from a downed power line.

Watch: Heavy rain batters Lynnhaven area of Virginia Beach

Rain in Lynnhaven area of Virginia Beach

A Tornado Warning had been issued for our area; however, it was downgraded as of 4:10 p.m.

In Norfolk, a sinkhole opened up on City Hall Avenue by I-264 near the base of the exit ramp. Officials have advised drivers to avoid the area and use either the Brambleton or Waterside exits.

Watch: Sinkhole opens on road in downtown Norfolk amid severe weather

Sinkhole appears in downtown Norfolk during storm

Meteorologist Myles Henderson said to expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly through the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, with the biggest risk between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

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