CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kathryn Dean’s family and friends filled a Chesapeake courtroom Thursday for an emotional day of witness testimony and a 911 call heard for the first time.

News 3 cameras were allowed inside the courtroom, but we were not allowed to record audio.

Dean’s estranged husband Ben Wynkoop is charged with her murder. Police found Dean’s body inside the garage of her home in April.

During Thursday’s preliminary hearing, Wynkoop appeared to have put on weight.

Dean’s family was extremely distraught, especially when the chilling 911 call was played. It would be the last call Dean would make right before her murder. Her family immediately started to cry as they heard her voice.

Many of Dean’s family members and friends wiped away tears as they listened to that haunting 911 call for the first time, minutes before the 44-year-old mother was shot and killed.

“She was scared to death. It was heartbreaking,” said Dean’s best friend Samantha Roberts.

The phone call was perhaps the most damning evidence heard in court Thursday.

Dean is heard yelling out, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Then, several gunshots are fired, and the call goes silent.

Kathryn’s ex-husband Larry Dean was one of Thursday’s witnesses.

“It’s disturbing to hear a loved one essentially die,” he said.

Roberts was inconsolable. Roberts said she saw her best friend the day before she was killed.

“She had a huge heart,” she said crying. “She’d give anybody anything to help. She was so funny. She was a great mom. She was a great friend.”