Some Norfolk pharmacies are struggling with supplies of the new COVID booster

NORFOLK, Va. — The latest COVID booster vaccine roll-out is off to a rocky start as some providers struggle to get latest shots amid early supply issues.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government is not playing a leading role in the vaccine roll-out.

News 3's Leondra Head called a few pharmacies in Norfolk and many are out of the COVID vaccine due to its high demand, including the Walgreens on West Little Creek Road in Norfolk.

News COVID-19 cases on the rise in several Hampton Roads cities Brianna Lanham

The crew found one pharmacy that did have the vaccine in stock.

"Here at Peoples Pharmacy, the phones have been ringing off the hook," Dr. Peoples with Peoples Pharmacy said.

Dr. Peoples say they’ve administered more than 50 COVID vaccines this week since getting the newest round of vaccines.

"I've had three shots including Moderna vaccinations and 2 boosters until this point," 72-year-old Alfonso Albert said.

Watch previous coverage: Rise in Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations as school starts in Hampton Roads

Rise in Va. COVID hospitalizations ahead of first day of school in Hampton Roads

News 3 followed the Albert as he received his vaccine.

"Very good sir, you’re all done,” Dr. Peoples said after she administered the vaccine to the patient.

"You really need this newest booster because this new strain is showing itself in a way that you really need to get vaccinated against it," Albert said.

Another patient, 70-year-old Elbert Heard, said two of his family members died from COVID and said he decided to get the vaccine.

"Because COVID is coming back up," Heard said.

The Rite Aid on West Little Creek in Norfolk and two other Walgreens in Norfolk all said they didn’t have the vaccine in stock. They said they hope to have it back in stock within a week.

News Rise in Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations as school starts in Hampton Roads Zak Dahlheimer

News 3's Leondra Head was directed to a recording when trying to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine.

"The new COVID vaccine has been approved, but supplies are limited," the Walgreens recording said.

The new round of COVID-19 vaccines is the first where the government is not playing a leading role. People will have to pay out of pocket or make sure they are covered by their insurance.

"This round of vaccines is different from the last round because it’s not free any longer," Dr. Peoples said. "It can cost upwards of $200."

The Department of Health said as of this week "101,000 Virginians have gotten the 2023-2024 COVID vaccine," Heather Harmon-Sloan with the Department of Health said. "We’re seeing diagnosed COVID-19 for Hampton Roads is slightly lower than what we’re seeing at the state level. Overall, we are still low compared to the previous two years at this exact time," Harmon-Sloan said.

