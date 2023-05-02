Weather turns 3-day Something in the Water festival into 1.5-day event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weekend's severe weather caused an abrupt end to the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach.

From bus transportation to businesses, Something in the Water certainly kept the city busy. Now, there's a clean-up process underway following the festival.

About 45 Virginia Beach City Public School buses were used throughout the festival over the weekend to transport thousands of passengers.

News 3 Virginia Beach School Bus

On Sunday, however, the delayed concert was canceled followed by a downpour, resulting in many upset guests.

Afterward, the Instagram account for Something In The Water posted that 33% of the base price of admission passes would be refunded over the next two weeks.

While the concert lost some money, businesses close to the Oceanfront, like I Scream Ice Cream, said they had lots of sales.

News 3 I Scream Ice Cream in Virginia Beach

"We were open until 3 a.m., people wanted to get some food at that time so it was a good opportunity for us to sell more and get more money and to share tasty food," said waitress Polina Kostenko.

On his Twitter, Pharrell Williams tweeted that next year the dates would be shifted for the three-day festival.

Something in the Water Refunds to be issued for SITW; Dates to be 'shifted' next year: Organizers Jay Greene

While planning for next year is in the works, bus drivers, like Kimberly Weems, say they'd like to make a change as well.

News 3 Virginia Beach City Public Schools bus driver Kimberly Weems

"I think the biggest thing would just be to provide an easier way for us to get to and from with the traffic it was a little rough for us just sitting, but it worked out well regardless," said Weems.