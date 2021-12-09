Student brings BB gun to Norfolk school for show and tell, school district says

NORFOLK, Va. - A student at Chesterfield Academy brought a BB gun to school Tuesday for show and tell, a spokesperson with Norfolk Public Schools confirmed to News 3.

The school district says the student brought the BB gun, which was unloaded and had no cartridge or BBs, at the request of a classmate.

When the teacher was made aware of the gun, she immediately took it and the student involved to the principal's office. School administrators then called Norfolk Police, who verified that the show and tell item was a BB gun.

School security officers removed the gun from the building, and students were reminded that inappropriate items should not be brought to school.

NPS says the school psychologist also met with and spoke to students in the classroom about the incident. The school district will continue to provide counseling and support to any student who is upset by the incident.

The incident will be investigated, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken under the guidelines of the student code of conduct.

NPS' full statement about the incident can be read in full below:

This incident comes after a group of students at Camden Middle School in Camden County, North Carolina, were planning to attack several other students on campus, causing school to be closed Monday, and after a student made a threat against Independence Middle School in Virginia Beach over the weekend. The latter has has been deemed unsubstantiated.

Stay with News 3 for updates.