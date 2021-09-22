Watch
News

Actions

Suffolk Police investigating reported threats toward 2 local schools, school division says

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
Suffolk Police vehicle
Suffolk Police vehicle 2020.JPG
Posted at 10:59 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 22:59:39-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police are investigating an alleged threat to two area schools Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Public Schools confirmed to News 3 that they are aware of an alleged threat made toward King's Fork Middle School and Lakeland High School. The representative did not elaborate on the nature of the threats.

The school division is reportedly working closely with the Suffolk Police Department.

"We take all threats seriously in order to provide a safe environment," the spokesperson told us.

These reported threats come a day after after a shooting injured two students at Heritage High School in Newport News. A 15-year-old boy, a student, was arrested in connection with that incident.

The Hampton Police Division also announced Tuesday they had arrested a 20-year-old Newport News man accused of making threats via social media toward Phoebus High School in Hampton.

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the News 3 app for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections