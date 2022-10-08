Suffolk Police: Man shot and killed after argument over car repair

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police said a man was shot and killed after an argument over a car repair Saturday morning.

According to police, the Suffolk 911 Center got a call for a shooting at the Auto Care Center on W. Constance Road just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the business, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Suffolk Fire and EMS officials treated the man on scene and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials told News 3 the preliminary investigation found the incident started with a disagreement between a mechanic and a customer.

The other man involved in the incident, a 43-year-old man, was taken to Suffolk Police Headquarters to be interviewed.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to a man who only identified himself as the owner of the auto care center.

"Who shot the customer?" News 3's Leondra Head asked him. It was one of my tenants. I rent that bay out to them. He doesn’t work for me. He has his own thing going on down there. He shot one of his customer’s," the man said.

"Pretty much they got in a little tussle. The guy pulled his gun and shot him. The customer came last night with a gun saying he was coming back up here today," the man said.

"Why?" Head asked. "I don’t know. I guess he wanted his car ready. I don’t know if they were waiting on a part or not," the owner of Auto Care Center.

News 3 reached out to police and they have not confirmed if the customer visited the auto shop Friday night.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page.

You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5. Once a person submits a tip, they will be given a TIP ID and password. With this information they can login at p3tips.com and submit follow-up information, engage in two-way dialogue, be informed of the outcome of the tip, and access any pertinent reward information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for any updates on this incident.