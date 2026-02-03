Adult & child found shot, four Outer Banks homes collapse, vote to end shutdown: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Adult & child found shot, four Outer Banks homes collapse, vote to end shutdown
One man and one child were found shot on Chowan Drive, prompting an investigation, according to Portsmouth police.
Portsmouth police say they responded to a shooting on Monday around 5:12 p.m. in the 200 Block of Chowan Drive. Two male victims were found injured once officers arrived. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment; their current condition was not released by Portsmouth police.
Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins held a press conference last week regarding three previous deadly shootings that have occurred in 2026. He called these recent incidents "unacceptable." To combat the violence, Jenkins says Portsmouth is partnering with community violence intervention programs like Portsmouth United. The initiative deploys nonprofits and violence interrupters into neighborhoods to work directly with residents.
Despite the recent incidents, Jenkins noted that Portsmouth saw a record reduction in homicides last year, suggesting the intervention programs may be having an impact. However, he said more data is needed to determine their effectiveness.
Two more Buxton houses collapsed into the ocean overnight Sunday, with another falling Monday morning, according to the National Park Service.What can be done to address collapsing Outer Banks homes?
That brings the total number of houses that have collapsed to four during the two-day span of the winter storm that hit the Outer Banks.
On Sunday morning, the first of the four homes collapsed, it was unoccupied and it sat near Tower Circle Road. During the overnight hours, two other unoccupied, privately-owned houses collapsed in Buxton; we are in the process of confirming addresses. An official with the National Park Service later confirmed to News 3 that they were notified around 9 a.m. about the third house collapse on Monday.
On Monday, News 3 talked with longtime Buxton vacationer Dan Omlor. He says the house he vacationed in for decades was one of the four that collapsed.
“Heartbroken," Omlor responded when asked about his reaction.
House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is confident President Donald Trump can help secure passage of the legislation to reopen the government in the coming days.Partial government shutdown could end Tuesday, but funding for DHS remains a sticking point
Late last week, the Senate agreed to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for just two weeks, setting a new deadline for lawmakers to reach a compromise. The House is expected to vote soon on the Senate agreement.
Democrats have called for significant changes to DHS, specifically to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Proposals include banning masks for agents, requiring body cameras and visible identification, and ending some roving patrols, particularly in Democrat-led cities like Minneapolis. Some House Democrats are pushing to vote against the Senate-passed funding bill, arguing that ICE funding should be ceased to prompt larger changes.
Some Republican lawmakers, such as Sen. Lindsey Graham, say they agree with some of the proposed changes that Democrats are pushing for.
"I think Democrats are wanting some reforms that make sense to me," Graham said. "Body cameras, making ICE more like other agencies. But that's the Band-Aid. I'm willing to entertain some reforms to make sure that we rein in ICE appropriately and make it more professional."
This morning's weather: Warming to the 40s today, Snow chance tomorrow
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says to watch out for icy spots this morning with temperatures near 20 degrees. We will warm into the mid 40s this afternoon, warmer than yesterday but still below normal for this time of year. Look for building clouds today, from mostly sunny this morning to mostly cloudy this evening.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered rain/snow showers. The best chance for snow will be Wednesday night to early Thursday morning. Snow accumulation is possible but minimal, between 0” and 1”.
Look for clearing skies on Thursday with highs in the mid 30s. It will also be windy with a north wind at 10 to 20 mph.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
