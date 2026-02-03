Adult & child found shot, four Outer Banks homes collapse, vote to end shutdown: Sunrise Brief

One man and one child were found shot on Chowan Drive, prompting an investigation, according to Portsmouth police. Portsmouth police say they responded to a shooting on Monday around 5:12 p.m. in the 200 Block of Chowan Drive. Two male victims were found injured once officers arrived. Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment; their current condition was not released by Portsmouth police. Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins held a press conference last week regarding three previous deadly shootings that have occurred in 2026. He called these recent incidents "unacceptable." To combat the violence, Jenkins says Portsmouth is partnering with community violence intervention programs like Portsmouth United. The initiative deploys nonprofits and violence interrupters into neighborhoods to work directly with residents. Despite the recent incidents, Jenkins noted that Portsmouth saw a record reduction in homicides last year, suggesting the intervention programs may be having an impact. However, he said more data is needed to determine their effectiveness.



Two more Buxton houses collapsed into the ocean overnight Sunday, with another falling Monday morning, according to the National Park Service. What can be done to address collapsing Outer Banks homes? That brings the total number of houses that have collapsed to four during the two-day span of the winter storm that hit the Outer Banks. On Sunday morning, the first of the four homes collapsed, it was unoccupied and it sat near Tower Circle Road. During the overnight hours, two other unoccupied, privately-owned houses collapsed in Buxton; we are in the process of confirming addresses. An official with the National Park Service later confirmed to News 3 that they were notified around 9 a.m. about the third house collapse on Monday. On Monday, News 3 talked with longtime Buxton vacationer Dan Omlor. He says the house he vacationed in for decades was one of the four that collapsed. “Heartbroken," Omlor responded when asked about his reaction.

