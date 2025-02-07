Chesapeake murder-suicide, deadly train crash, Trump's cabinet: Sunrise Brief

A mother killed her three children then took her own life in Chesapeake Thursday morning, family and friends confirmed to WTKR News 3. This happened in the 3000 block of Welcome Road at the Peaceful Village Apartments.

Police say just before 7 a.m., they sent officers to a home after getting a call for a welfare check. Officers made contact with an armed person at the home, and the incident quickly turned into a barricade situation, police say. A SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were then sent to the home.

Several minutes later, police say information came in that there may be dead people inside the home. Police then immediately entered the home, where they found three dead children. They also found a woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to utilize mental health resources.