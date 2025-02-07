Chesapeake murder-suicide, deadly train crash, Trump's cabinet: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Chesapeake murder-suicide, deadly train crash, Trump's cabinet
Warning: This story may be disturbing to some viewers.
A mother killed her three children then took her own life in Chesapeake Thursday morning, family and friends confirmed to WTKR News 3. This happened in the 3000 block of Welcome Road at the Peaceful Village Apartments.
Police say just before 7 a.m., they sent officers to a home after getting a call for a welfare check. Officers made contact with an armed person at the home, and the incident quickly turned into a barricade situation, police say. A SWAT team and hostage negotiation team were then sent to the home.
Several minutes later, police say information came in that there may be dead people inside the home. Police then immediately entered the home, where they found three dead children. They also found a woman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to utilize mental health resources.
A train hit and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning, according to police. Police say they were notified by the train operator of the incident around 3:18 a.m.
The crash happened in the 200 Block of South Saratoga Street. After crews arrived, they tried performing life-measures but the pedestrian had died.
This incident has led to multiple railroad crossings near South Saratoga Street and Hall Avenue to be closed. Impacted routes will have detours in place.
President Donald Trump has had solid success in getting his cabinet confirmed by Congress. This is despite the near even split in party control of both chambers.
The following people have been confirmed for their cabinet position:
Scott Bessent (Treasury Secretary), Doug Burgum (Interior Secretary), Sean Duffy (Transportation Secretary), Pete Hegseth (Defense Secretary), Kristi Noem (Homeland Security Secretary), John Ratcliffe (CIA Director), Marco Rubio (Secretary of State), Chris Wright (Energy Secretary), Lee Zeldin (EPA Administrator), Pam Bondi (Attorney General).
Key positions that have not yet been voted on include Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as secretary of health and human services, and Kash Patel as FBI director.
Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee were able to delay a vote on Patel, by one week. Gabbard and Kennedy's nominations cleared the committee process, leading to a full Senate vote.Judiciary Committee Democrats force delay on Trump FBI nominee Kash Patel
This morning's weather: Showers to clear, temperatures to drop
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we can expect a round of showers and storms early this morning. Look for clearing skies this morning to midday. We will see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 60.
Get ready for another big temperature swing this weekend. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Saturday then jump to the upper 50s on Sunday. Expect clouds and showers on Saturday, some sleet could mix in for some locations on the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. We will see more sunshine on Sunday.
We Follow Through: Mother, daughter found guilty of animal cruelty in Skyward Pines horses case
The mother and daughter charged in connection to reported horse neglect in Pasquotank County have been found guilty of 16 counts.
Lori Murphy and her daughter Phylicia McAline were facing multiple charges — convicted on 16 and not guilty on seven.
This is a story News 3 has been following since July, 2024 when more than 20 horses were removed from Skyward Pines Equestrian Center.
The judge in the case handed down his ruling Thursday after two days of testimony, including testimony from Murphy on day one.
Murphy and McAlpine will have to pay restitution to the United States Equine Rescue League in the amount of $5,378.04, and will have to pay one of the women rehabbing one of the horses around $700 for vet fees.
They will both will be on supervised probation for two years and cannot operate an equine business during that time. They can, however, own horses.
