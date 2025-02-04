NSU student hospitalized, VA state budget, USAID gutted: Sunrise Brief

A Norfolk State University student was taken to the hospital Monday. In a statement posted to Facebook, they reported that the incident occurred on campus following an "altercation" with another student.

The injured students is expected to recover, NSU said, and police have the "alleged assailant" in custody.

Norfolk Police also said Monday afternoon they were investigating the stabbing of a woman in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue, which is along the western edge of NSU's campus. Officials had not confirmed as of Monday evening whether the reported stabbing is the same incident.

The victim in that incident was described as having life-threatening injuries, according to police, who reported having detained a person of interest.

NSU said the case will be handled on its end according to University Code of Conduct policies, as police conduct an investigation.

