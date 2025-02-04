NSU student hospitalized, VA state budget, USAID gutted: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: NSU student hospitalized, VA state budget, USAID gutted
A Norfolk State University student was taken to the hospital Monday. In a statement posted to Facebook, they reported that the incident occurred on campus following an "altercation" with another student.
The injured students is expected to recover, NSU said, and police have the "alleged assailant" in custody.
Norfolk Police also said Monday afternoon they were investigating the stabbing of a woman in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue, which is along the western edge of NSU's campus. Officials had not confirmed as of Monday evening whether the reported stabbing is the same incident.
The victim in that incident was described as having life-threatening injuries, according to police, who reported having detained a person of interest.
NSU said the case will be handled on its end according to University Code of Conduct policies, as police conduct an investigation.
Virginia lawmakers unveiled their proposed budget on Sunday. The current surplus could lead to tax rebates for people across the Commonwealth.
If this aspect of the budget is agreed upon by the House and Senate then checks would go out in October. The current proposed rebate amount is $200 for single people and $400 for married couples. Democrat and Republican members of the General Assembly have signaled support for this plan.
The budget also includes several additional proposals: a one-time $1,000 bonus for teachers, $8 million for security improvements at Norfolk State University, and $450,000 for beach replenishment in the Willoughby Spit area near Toler Place. Lawmakers will finalize the budget before the end of their session towards the end of the month.How the proposed Va. budget could impact Norfolk, Hampton Roads
Billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump intend to dismantle the U.S. Agency for international Development. This continues their bid to rapidly reduce the size of the federal government, something Trump wants to be a hallmark of his first 100 days.
USAID is an agency aimed at reinforcing higher standards for education, food, and disease prevention in developing nations. Musk first questioned this agency's existence, leading Trump to announce his support for shutting down USAID. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now the acting administrator for the agency as the Trump administration works to cease operations.
Congressional Democrats expressed concern over Musk's influence on executive actions. However, nothing stopped the agency from being gutted by furloughs, firings, and disciplinary leaves in the past couple of days.
This morning's weather: Breezy, cloudy day with cold to come
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 60s, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. A bit breezy today with winds turning from west to north at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.
Much cooler tomorrow! Temperatures will sneak into the low 40s, 20+ degrees cooler than today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers building in through the afternoon to evening.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
Traffic map:
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: NC horse neglect case testimonies
The Skyward Pines Equestrian Center's court case started witness testimony on Monday. The court case revolves around alleged horse neglect at the Pasquotank County facility.
You’ll remember back on July 2024, News 3 was on the ground as more than 20 horses were removed from a facility in Pasquotank County.
Two Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies were called to share their investigation into the horses’ malnourishment and seizure.
Lori Murphy and her daughter, Phylicia McAlpin, face charges in the neglect case. Murphy was the only witness called by her defense attorney to testify. She spoke about how long she had the horses and the challenges she faced caring for them.
Prior to her testimony, a representative from the U.S. Equine Rescue League and a veterinarian testified about the horses' condition.
The defense attorney plans to call more witnesses when court resumes Thursday. They also anticipate that the judge will rule on this case Thursday as well.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.