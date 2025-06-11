Resendiz's body ID'd, former city official murder-suicide, ICE protests spread: Sunrise Brief

The body recovered in a wooded area near Richard Bowling Elementary School Monday night was identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz on Tuesday. Body found in Norfolk identified as missing sailor Angelina Resendiz The 21-year-old was last seen at her barracks at Naval Station Norfolk on May 29. The family received confirmation that the remains located by law enforcement Monday are Angelina's, according to a statement from her mother, Esmeralda Castle. In her statement, Castle also criticized the Navy's handling of this case, calling their response "minimal," saying they showed "little compassion or understanding." Castle went on to say the Navy's "callousness led to [Resendiz's] death, which cannot be tolerated." A Navy sailor, who was not identified, is being held in "pretrial confinement" in connection to Resendiz's death on Tuesday, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). Charges against them are pending.

64-year-old Randy Gilliland, a former Hampton city official, was identified as the man who police say shot his mother before taking his own life on Tuesday. Former Hampton councilman shot & killed his mom before taking his life: Source Around 6:30 a.m., police found a man and woman shot to death in the 1st Block of Capps Quarters. Police say they deemed the incident a "homicide/suicide" after learning that the man had contacted emergency communications stating he had shot his mother, then took his own life prior to officers arriving. Gilliland and his 86-year-old mother were later identified by police. City officials say Gilliland served on the Hampton City Council from July of 2002 to June of 2006. He then served as the city's vice mayor from July of 2006 to June of 2008, then served his second term on the council until June of 2010. He is listed as the director of philanthropy for a legal nonprofit called Equal Justice America. These groups sent statements to News 3 regarding Gilliland's passing and his impact on their respective communities. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the Suicide Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.