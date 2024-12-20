Bracing for shutdown, Pleasure House Point project, another spending bill fails: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Bracing for shutdown, Pleasure House Point project, another spending bill fails
A potential government shutdown nears as lawmakers have yet to pass a spending bill.
Now thousands of federal workers, ranging from servicemembers to police officers, face the possibility of losing their paychecks, leaving many to prepare for the worst.
Virginia senators have commented on the possible government shutdown
"The clock is ticking on our elected leaders to avoid a government shutdown. Something that could directly impact the people serving our country," said Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.
"As opposed to putting the bill up, basically saw that deal completely unravel when the richest man in the world started tweeting out just plain untruths about what's in the deal," said Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner.
These comments followed House Republicans decision to back out of a bipartisan spending bill that in part would provide disaster relief and military funding, along with keeping the government open until March.
President-elect Donald Trump encouraged Republicans in Congress to back out due to concerns about what was added to the bill.
This isn't the first time local servicemembers have been impacted. Coast Guard members lost out on pay during a shutdown years ago, now support organizations are preparing to step up to help again.
"They're deployed overseas, they're along the coast, ready to staff boats and helicopters, but it's a time that they should enjoy, and unfortunately, the threat of a government shutdown weighs very heavily on them," Ronald LaBrec, the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Coast Guard Foundation
But not getting paid for that work, especially if the government shuts down, can have a significant impact on their families.
"Many of them are young families, and they certainly could struggle if they're not paid for a protracted period of time. And so going into the holiday season with that looming over their heads, it's a morale killer," said LaBrec.
The hope now is that a deal can be reached by Friday's deadline and all these worries can be put aside during the holiday season.
"Get the job done. We're here in the Senate. We're waiting you send us that bill. We're going to pass it promptly," said Sen. Kaine.Frustration and worry from elected leaders and organizations as government shutdown looms
A project at Pleasure House Point raises concerns among local residents.
"Back in the 70's this portion of Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach was a tidal wetland, but the area changed with the dredging of the Lynhaven inlet changing to the wooded area it is today. Now the city wants to turn part of this area into a wetlands mitigation bank to help with future city projects but now everyone is on board," said Howard Weinberg, who lives near Pleasure House Point. "I am the Lorax and I speak for the trees."
As of right now the city does have an exact number of trees that will be removed from the eight acres of land. They also said over 600 trees will be planted throughout the construction process, including live oaks and water oaks.
City leaders said there will be no private development use of the area.
"This area is primarily wetlands to begin with and the trees are important for the tree canopy of the city. We're oppose[d] to it because Ocean Park has had so much controversy in the last few years, we don't want them turning this into a big construction site," said Weinberg.
"They serve as a tool to offset impacts to wetlands elsewhere in the watershed," said Councilman Joashua Schulman, who represents the area affected by the project.
The U.S. Geological Survey says wetlands can positively impact an area's flood protection, water quality improvement, and shoreline erosion control.
"It'll take maybe end of October of next year for it to be done and thriving because we have to get it done during the planting season so that it can then live a year and we can reinspect it and say it's functioning as intended," said Councilman Schulman.
On January 7, the Virginia Beach City Council will take a vote on transferring funds to get contractors started.
The cost of the project is set to be around $12 million.VB resident raise concern for potential project at Pleasure House Point
House Republicans scramble to throw together a new spending deal before Friday night deadline.
House Republicans unveiled a new 116-page bill on Thursday night, and it quickly gained an endorsement from President-elect Donald Trump. This bill was significantly cut down from the original bipartisan proposal which was over 1,500 pages.
However, this new proposal failed to pass, with 38 Republicans siding with nearly all Democrats in the House to reject the bill by a vote of 235-174.
Party leaders across both sides of the aisle were quick to blame their opposition.
"The only difference in this legislation was that we would push the debt ceiling to January of 2027," House Speaker Mike Johnson said. "I want you all to remember, it was just last spring that these same Democrats berated Republicans and said that it was irresponsible to hold the debt limit, the debt ceiling, hostage. What changed?"
"The Musk, Johnson proposal is not serious," said Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. "It's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown."
Congress now has only hours left to prevent a government shutdown.
This morning's weather: Gloomy Friday with a colder weekend ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says there will be mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and drizzle today as an area of low-pressure brushes by the coastline. Highs will return to the upper 40s. North winds will start light but pick up through the day. Even colder air moves in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 30s on Sunday. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s this weekend.
The wind will crank up again, mainly north at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect a wind chill about 10 degrees below the actual temperature. Temperatures will climb back into the 40s and 50s early next week. Look for partly cloudy skies for Christmas Eve and mostly cloudy skies for Christmas Day with a small rain chance.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Mental health for sailors during the holiday season
With many sailors away from home, the Navy addresses the potential mental health impact during the holiday season.
"It's incredibly hard to handle it on your own."
Petty Officer Second Class Dorothy Steenbergen knows how quickly the sparkle of the holiday season can dim.
"I didn't know what to do. It was my first Christmas without a support system, and I spent that entire day in my barracks room just incredibly sad," said Steenbergen
She looks back on her first Christmas in Norfolk, at the time her family was far away in California. After the work, Thanksgiving feasts, and Christmas parties wind down—loneliness can linger.
"Being at home in port and knowing your family is so far away and you're not able to be there with them, that's the really hard part," said Steenbergen.
“One overarching theme we do see in the 18 to 25 range is that a lot of times they feel isolated,” explains Petty Officer First Class Matthew Malloy.
Malloy works with a team of chaplains at Naval Station Norfolk who serve as a first line of defense for sailors seeking someone to listen.
"Navy chaplains have 100% confidentiality. There is no reporting, there is no mandated reporting, there's no repeating."
Malloy says he wants to break the stigma that reaching out for help could hurt a military career. Each command has 24/7 access to a chaplain.
The Department of Defense revealed about 17% of active duty service members had some form of mental health concern that they sought treatment for. The three biggest issues: adjusting, anxiety, and isolation.
"We have such a huge military population, so you're surrounded and yet you feel so alone, because it's hard to sometimes make those connections," said Leslie Hodge, a licensed therapist with the Navy's Fleet and Family Support Center.
Her office offers more specialized support beyond lending an ear—teaching sailors coping skills.
"We talk about healthy communication, boundaries, how to have good relationships."
For the Navy, it's a year-round effort that steps up during this season.
A couple of years later, the season is brighter for Dorothy.
"My wife and I, we went to the movies. Our Thanksgiving dinner was Cinema Café. So we just do little things to try and keep busy," said Steenbergen.
She now has a spouse and a better grasp on her mental health. Today, she uses lessons learned to look out for fellow young sailors.
"We're all in this together. We're all struggling together. It's easier to struggle together than to struggle alone."
We have a crew covering this today.