Bracing for shutdown, Pleasure House Point project, another spending bill fails: Sunrise Brief

A potential government shutdown nears as lawmakers have yet to pass a spending bill.

Now thousands of federal workers, ranging from servicemembers to police officers, face the possibility of losing their paychecks, leaving many to prepare for the worst.

Virginia senators have commented on the possible government shutdown

"The clock is ticking on our elected leaders to avoid a government shutdown. Something that could directly impact the people serving our country," said Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

"As opposed to putting the bill up, basically saw that deal completely unravel when the richest man in the world started tweeting out just plain untruths about what's in the deal," said Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner.

These comments followed House Republicans decision to back out of a bipartisan spending bill that in part would provide disaster relief and military funding, along with keeping the government open until March.

President-elect Donald Trump encouraged Republicans in Congress to back out due to concerns about what was added to the bill.

This isn't the first time local servicemembers have been impacted. Coast Guard members lost out on pay during a shutdown years ago, now support organizations are preparing to step up to help again.

"They're deployed overseas, they're along the coast, ready to staff boats and helicopters, but it's a time that they should enjoy, and unfortunately, the threat of a government shutdown weighs very heavily on them," Ronald LaBrec, the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for the Coast Guard Foundation

But not getting paid for that work, especially if the government shuts down, can have a significant impact on their families.

"Many of them are young families, and they certainly could struggle if they're not paid for a protracted period of time. And so going into the holiday season with that looming over their heads, it's a morale killer," said LaBrec.

The hope now is that a deal can be reached by Friday's deadline and all these worries can be put aside during the holiday season.

"Get the job done. We're here in the Senate. We're waiting you send us that bill. We're going to pass it promptly," said Sen. Kaine.