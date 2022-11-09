Suspect in deadly MacArthur Center shooting has hearing in Norfolk court

NORFOLK, Va. – The man charged in a deadly shooting near MacArthur Center is expected in court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Gary L. Moore faces multiple charges, including second-degree murder and two counts of malicious wounding. It’s in relation to the April 2 shooting in the 300 block of Monticello Avenue. When Norfolk Police officers arrived that evening, they found a man outside the mall who had been shot. That man, Roosevelt McKinney, 33, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead.

A woman and another man were also hurt in the shooting. They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In May, Moore invited members of the media to the Norfolk jail so he could give a public statement. He stated, “First of all, I turned myself in, and that wasn’t publicly announced. I feel that as if the media is working hard to tarnish my name, and I just want them to do the same thing - work as hard to free me once they find out the truth.”

Moore also added, “Once you all find out the truth, I want you all to work as hard to get me out.”

When asked, "What is the truth?" he responded, “You’ll find out that I’m innocent.”

This is a developing story. News 3 will update this today.