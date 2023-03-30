Today marks the 24th anniversary of Fabio’s ‘goose-cident’ at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Fabio Lanzoni, the Italian-American actor and model, is known around the world for his long, flowing hair. But in Hampton Roads, he’s also known for the infamous goose incident at Busch Gardens.

24 years ago on March 29, 1999, Fabio was riding in the front row of the Apollo’s Chariot when a goose flew near the rollercoaster. The goose ended up flying right into Fabio’s face.

The goose did not survive the collision and Fabio got a cut on his nose. The other riders were unharmed.

