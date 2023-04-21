Top Stories: Friday, April 21

Norfolk police look for missing teen

Norfolk police are asking for help locating 15-year-old Quazerra Dillard, who has been reported missing. She was last seen yesterday morning at Lake Taylor High School. She's around five foot five and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans with white patches. She suffers from mental illness and may need medical help. If you see her, contact police immediately.

Eight squadrons returning

Today, eight squadrons of Carrier Air Wing Seven are coming home, and several of them are based right here in Hampton Roads. Two squadrons each have a flyover and homecoming event at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Station Oceania. Two additional squadrons return this weekend as well.

HRT celebrates Earth Day with free rides

Hampton Roads Transit is celebrating Earth Day a day early. Today, there's free service on all buses, 757 Express, light rail, ferry, and paratransit. HRT is also hosting community clean-up events.

Today's weather

It'll be warm again today with highs in the upper 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with a SW wind kicking up this afternoon.

