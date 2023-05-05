Top Stories: Friday, May 5

7-11 employee in Suffolk shot & killed

Police say a 7-11 store clerk was shot and killed on the job in Suffolk. We are told it happened just after midnight at a store on Carolina Road. Police tell us two suspects entered the store and started shooting. The clerk, 20-year-old Ketron Smith, later died. No money or merchandise was taken from the store. The shooting is now under investigation.

Full story here

N.C. abortion bill heads to governor's desk

A bill banning most abortions after the 12-week mark is now headed to North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's desk. However, the bill is considered veto-proof since Republicans voted with a super-majority. If it becomes law, there would be some exceptions for rape, incest or some fetal abnormalities.

Full story here

Free rides for Cinco de Mayo

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and one local organization wants to make sure you get home safe. Drive Safe Hampton Roads is sponsoring 757 Sober Ride for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. You can get a free ride up to $15 from Lyft. Just enter the code in the Lyft app, which will be posted at 3:00 p.m. today.

Full story here

Today's weather

Today may be the nicest day of the week. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds. Highs will climb to near 70, warmer than yesterday but still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

First Warning Forecast here