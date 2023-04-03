Top Stories: Monday, April 3

Virginia Beach apartment fire

Residents were forced out of their apartments after a fire broke out in the building on Sunday afternoon. This happened at the Crescent Square Apartments on Diamond Springs Road in Virginia Beach. No one was hurt. Fire officials say they believe it was accidental and it started in the kitchen.

NASA announcement

Today, NASA is naming the four astronauts for its Artemis II mission. The mission entails flying around the moon and back. It's the precursor to the flight that will put humans back on the moon. One of those astronauts could be Williamsburg native Zena Cardman, one of NASA's newer astronauts.

Tides home opener

The Norfolk Tides are opening up their season at Harbor Park on Tuesday. Before you head to the park, there are some changes you should know about: If you bring a bag to a game, it must be clear. Diaper bags and medical bags are allowed. However, backpacks, purses, grocery bags, and cameras bags are not allowed.

Today's weather

Look for building clouds today, mostly sunny in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will warm to the low 70s, 10 to 15 degrees warmer than yesterday.

