Top Stories: Thursday, April 27

Infant shot in Chesapeake

Police in Chesapeake say a baby was shot last night in the area of Bainbridge Boulevard and Jefferson Street. Police tell us the infant is expected to survive. They haven't released any information about the shooting or a possible suspect.

Irvo Otieno prosecutor seeks 1 trial for 10 defendants

The Commonwealth's Attorney in Dinwiddie has asked a judge to approve a request to have the 10 people charged in the death of Irvo Otieno put on trial together. Those charged with second-degree murder include seven Henrico County sheriff's deputies and three employees from Central State Hospital. Otieno died after being pinned to the floor as he was being admitted to the hospital on March 6.

Something in the Water starts tomorrow

We're just one day away from the Something in the Water festival in Virginia Beach. Each of the three days will consist of performances split across two main stages. You can find the full set list for all three days here.

Today's weather

Expect showers this morning, mainly on the Southside and in North Carolina. The showers will move out later this morning and we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs will climb to near 70 with a bit of a SE wind.

