Top Stories: Thursday, March 23

Pharrell's Atlantic Park project

The Atlantic Park project, the brainchild of Virginia Beach native and superstar Pharrell Williams, is moving forward. No formal announcement has been made yet, but city leaders have said the surf park and entertainment project has "made it." Plans call for retail, restaurants, apartments and a live entertainment venue all centered around a state-of-the-art surf park.

Venture Realty Group

Virginia Beach mass shooting memorial

Today is the final day for you to give your input into the permanent memorial honoring the victims of the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. The online public input forum ends tonight. Sources told News 3 that the memorial committee hopes to present a recommended memorial plan to city council in the next couple of months.

Chesapeake adventure park

Chesapeake could soon be getting its own adventure park. This week, the city council approved a permit for "Osprey Aerial Adventures." It would be on the east side of Battlefield Boulevard South between Saint Brides Road and Toll Plaza Road in southern Chesapeake. The park would feature a ropes course, ziplining and a nature walk.

Today's weather

Even warmer today with highs climbing to the upper 70s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances. It will be windy today with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

