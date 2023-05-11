Top Stories: Thursday, May 11

3 arrested in Portsmouth in connection to Richmond woman's death

Three suspects are behind bars in Portsmouth related to the murder of a Richmond woman found in York County. The York County Sheriff's Office says this is gang-related, adding that the three people arrested in 25-year-old Tyosha Mitchell's death are connected to the Bloods gang in Norfolk.

Gov. Youngkin seeks plan for wastewater surveillance of fentanyl

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has now signed a new executive order to fight the fentanyl crisis. It includes setting up a plan to use wastewater surveillance to keep tabs on the drug. This order directs the Virginia Department of Health, to develop a "cost-effective plan" within 120 days.

Military hiring event at Fort Eustis

Local employers are connecting with the military for a job fair. Fort Eustis is hosting a career event today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It's open to all transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses that have base access. You can find more information on the event, including the registration link, in the story link below.

Today's weather

It'll be nice again today, but a step warmer. Highs will climb to near 80 this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with light winds.

