Top Stories: Thursday, May 18

Public feedback wanted on Va. Employment Commission

State lawmakers want to hear about your experiences with the Virginia Employment Commission. Next month, a General Assembly subcommittee hearing will take a look at where the VEC stands and what needs to be fixed. You can send in your comments to be reviewed at the hearing. For step-by-step instructions on how to fill out the comment form, click on the link below.

Habitat for Humanity's supplies stolen

A trailer, packed with tools to make home repairs, was stolen from outside the Habitat for Humanity offices on Warwick Boulevard. Newport News police found the missing trailer in a nearby parking lot, but the tools were nowhere to be found. The nonprofit is now asking for the community's help in replenishing its tool supply.

Chesapeake Jubilee returns

In Chesapeake, the Jubilee is back in town starting tonight. The big celebration includes carnival rides, fireworks, a shrimp feast and a whole lot more. A single-day ticket with unlimited rides is going for $21.25. For a family of four, it will cost you $85.

Today's weather

Highs will struggle to reach 70 today with a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be breezy with an east wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph. More clouds will build in for Friday with showers, mainly along the coast (higher rain chances south/east, lower chances north/west). Highs will return to near 70 and it will still be breezy.

