Top Stories: Tuesday, April 18

Norfolk police search for 12-year-old girl

Police in Norfolk need your help finding this missing girl. This is 12-year-old Janiyah Mumford. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Monday on Oakfield Avenue. She is around 5' 8" and was last wearing a lime green hooded sweatshirt along with Nike sneakers. If you know where she is, call 911.

Norfolk Interim Police Chief

Norfolk police have named Deputy Chief Michael Maslow as the next Interim Chief of Police. He will serve in the role until May 1. That's when Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot will officially start as Norfolk's next top cop. Maslow is a Hampton Roads native and has been with the department for over 30 years.

NNPD free gun locks

To help with proper gun safety and storage, the Newport News Police Department is giving away free gun locks. You can head to police headquarters on Jefferson Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday. The initiative will run until June 1 or while supplies last. There will be a limit of one gun lock per person.

Today's weather

*** Red Flag Warning from Noon to 8 PM for eastern Virginia. The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds will result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires this afternoon and evening.

A cooler start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will see lots of sunshine today with highs climbing to the mid 70s this afternoon. It will be windy today with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph.

