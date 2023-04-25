Top Stories: Tuesday, April 25

Two children shot in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

Around 6:30 p.m, two children were shot near Speed Street and Madrin Street. Both children were rushed to the hospital in private vehicles, one shot in the arm and the other in the leg. Investigators haven't released any details about what led up to the shooting.

Civil suit against Walmart moving forward

One of the first civil suits against Walmart is moving forward. This is one of the lawsuits stemming from the mass shooting at the Chesapeake store in November. The plantiff, Briana Marie Tyler, sued Walmart saying the company was negligent, and that the company knew about issues and complaints made about the shooter. A motions hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Virginia licenses and IDs get new look

Virginia driver's licenses and ID cards are getting a new design. The DMV says the new IDs use enhanced security features that are resistant to counterfeiting. If you're applying for a new license, ID card, REAL ID, renewal or replacement, your card will have the new design. If not, your current card will remain valid until the expiration date printed on the card.

Today's weather

We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. It will still be cool with high in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

