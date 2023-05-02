Top Stories: Tuesday, May 2

Virginia Beach tornado damages

The City of Virginia Beach estimates that Sunday's tornado in the Great Neck area caused more than $15 million in residential and public damage. We are told the path of the tornado was 4.5 miles long with winds up to 145 miles per hour. City officials say nine homes are destroyed and many others have significant damage.

Virginia Beach schools reopen

Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School, and John B. Dey Elementary will resume class today in Virginia Beach. School officials say buses will run their usual routes with the exception of some alternate bus stops due to damage from the tornado. Students who are unable to get to school safely will have excused absences.

Resources for those impacted by tornado

Right now, Virginia Beach is under a local state of emergency, giving the city more resources to clean up and assist those impacted. You can find a link to the latest emergency information here. For those who've been impacted by the storm, the impact center at the Great Neck Recreation Center is open.

Today's weather

It'll be windy again today with a SW to west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible. Highs will reach the upper 60s today.

