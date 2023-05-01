Virginia Beach leaders holding news conference to address tornado that struck Great Neck area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today (Monday, May 1), the City of Virginia Beach is holding a news conference to address thetornado that tore through the city’s Great Neck area last night.

WATCH LIVE:

The city says both the tornado and the damage it caused will be discussed at the conference. The city previously estimated that the storm damaged 50 to 100 homes and said no injuries in connection to the tornado were reported.

Mayor Bobby Dyer, councilmember Chris Taylor and City Manager Patrick Duhaney are scheduled to speak at the conference.

News 3 will have a crew present at the conference. When the conference begins at 11 a.m., viewers will be able to livestream it in this article and on our Facebook page.

Stay with News 3 for updates.