Virginia Beach leaders holding news conference to address tornado that struck Great Neck area

Brendan Ponton/WTKR
Leaders within the City of Virginia Beach gather to address the destructive tornado that hit the Great Neck area of the city on Sunday, April 30.
Aftermath of Virginia Beach tornado - April 30, 2023
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:10:39-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today (Monday, May 1), the City of Virginia Beach is holding a news conference to address thetornado that tore through the city’s Great Neck area last night.

The city says both the tornado and the damage it caused will be discussed at the conference. The city previously estimated that the storm damaged 50 to 100 homes and said no injuries in connection to the tornado were reported.

Mayor Bobby Dyer, councilmember Chris Taylor and City Manager Patrick Duhaney are scheduled to speak at the conference.

News 3 will have a crew present at the conference. When the conference begins at 11 a.m., viewers will be able to livestream it in this article and on our Facebook page.

