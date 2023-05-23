Top Stories: Tuesday, May 23

Reports say Youngkin might be reconsidering presidential bid

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin could be reconsidering a bid for president, according to the political news website Axios. Youngkin has repeatedly said he is not planning to run and stated that he's focusing on state elections this fall. Axios reports there are serious discussions happening on re-engaging in the presidential race.

Chesapeake PD investigates park shootout

Police in Chesapeake are now investigating a shootout at a city park. Police say several people were shooting at each other at Dunedin Park last night. We're told several cars were damaged, but no one was hit by gunfire. One person was hurt, though police aren't saying how.

Historic gun barrel moving to Fort Story

A gun barrel from the retired battleship USS Iowa is now in Virginia Beach this morning. The barrel will go on display at the old Cape Henry Lighthouse to honor veterans who served on the ship during World War II, the Korean War and the Cold War. The barrel, which was restored in Portsmouth, is the last of nine restored Iowa gun barrels to be displayed permanently.

Today's weather

It'll be cooler and windy today with highs near 70 and a NE wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with very low rain chances.

