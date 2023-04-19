Top Stories: Wednesday, April 19

Chesapeake Walmart reopening

Today, Walmart reopens the store in Chesapeake where a mass shooting took the lives of six victims. Store officials say the location was completely renovated and features an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims.

Man last seen in Chesapeake is missing

State police are asking for help finding this man. They have issued a senior alert for William Jeffrey Brown. We are told he is 63 and was last seen yesterday afternoon at Kingsborough Square in Chesapeake. We are told he is cognitively impaired and his disappearance poses a risk to his health. If you see him, call police.

NNPD free gun locks

To help with proper gun safety and storage, the Newport News Police Department is giving away free gun locks. You can head to police headquarters on Jefferson Ave. from 9 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday. The initiative will run until June 1 or while supplies last. There will be a limit of one gun lock per person.

Today's weather

Another nice day with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. It will not be as windy as yesterday. Even warmer air moves in for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the upper 80s for Thursday and Friday, 15+ degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with light SW winds.

