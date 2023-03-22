Top Stories: Wednesday, March 22

Irvo Otieno footage

Newly released video shows the moments leading up to the death of Irvo Otieno, the man who died in custody at Central State Hospital. His family is calling for changes to how authorities and medical professionals respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis. Ten people are now charged with second-degree murder.

Student brings gun to school

Another gun was found in a Hampton Roads school. It happened Monday morning at Renaissance Academy in Virginia Beach. Police say the weapon was found when the student's backpack went through a metal detector. The student, 18-year-old William Craigen, was arrested immediately. Craigen is now facing charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. A letter sent to Renaissance Academy families confirmed that all students and staff were safe.

Damage assessment at Great Bridge Lock

Contractors will be at the Great Bridge Lock today. They are assessing the damage after it was struck by a dredge anchor earlier this month. Damage to the pipe dumped 2.5 million gallons of wastewater into the canal.

Today's weather

Not as cold this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s. We will warm to the low 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers possible.

