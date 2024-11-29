Underground fire finally dies, Thanksgiving fire suspect, Norfolk woman turns 100: Sunrise Brief

A destructive underground fire in James City County is finally out. The fire, which destroyed a parking lot near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, burned for 100 hours straight before dying on Thanksgiving, fire officials told News 3.

The James City County Fire Department said an underground system made of plastic that helps mitigate stormwater runoff is what caught fire.

When News 3 spoke with fire officials while the fire was still active, they told us that in order to learn how the stormwater system caught fire, first, they have to let the fire burn out. Although the fire is out now, they may not ever know what started it: James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said since the damage is so severe, they might not be able to pinpoint a cause.