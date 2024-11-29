Underground fire finally dies, Thanksgiving fire suspect, Norfolk woman turns 100: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Underground fire dies, Thanksgiving suspect, Woman turns 100
A destructive underground fire in James City County is finally out. The fire, which destroyed a parking lot near the Williamsburg Premium Outlets, burned for 100 hours straight before dying on Thanksgiving, fire officials told News 3.
The James City County Fire Department said an underground system made of plastic that helps mitigate stormwater runoff is what caught fire.
When News 3 spoke with fire officials while the fire was still active, they told us that in order to learn how the stormwater system caught fire, first, they have to let the fire burn out. Although the fire is out now, they may not ever know what started it: James City County Fire Chief Ryan Ashe said since the damage is so severe, they might not be able to pinpoint a cause.Fire under parking lot near Williamsburg Premium Outlets finally extinguished
A man was arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving fire. Carlton Turner, a 32-year-old from Suffolk, is charged with arson of a dwelling, Suffolk Fire & Rescue says. More charges against Turner are pending.
The fire happened around 2:20 p.m. in the 100 block of Independence Court, according to fire officials. They said it broke out at a two-story building that people live in.Man in custody after fire breaks out at Suffolk building on Thanksgiving
A Norfolk woman celebrates 100th birthday in a very special way. Vernice Bell, or "Granny," rang in her 100th birthday on Sunday. She celebrated the milestone with a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at her home.
This marks the 10th year she's opened her home to feed those in need on Thanksgiving. Her loved ones say she's an extended mother and grandmother to many people in her community and is known for her caring spirit.Norfolk woman celebrates 100th birthday with Thanksgiving dinner giveaway
This morning's weather: Cold, dry Black Friday
Meteorologist April Loveland says after a mild Thanksgiving, we're starting to feel that cold air creeping in. Just how much colder it is this morning if you're heading out to grab some of those Black Friday deals.
50s today, but a blast of arctic air will do a number on our temperatures. Dry and cooler for Black Friday. If you're heading out early to shop, expect temperatures in the 30s to 40 degrees.
Many areas are waking up 15+ degrees colder than Thursday. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. A blast of arctic air will be evident this weekend.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Nonprofit needs more money to continue wreath-laying tradition
A group that lays wreaths on the graves of veterans in Suffolk is $20,000 short. The Horton Wreath Society lays down thousands of wreaths at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery every year. We first reported on the nonprofit's annual tradition last year when they were having the same issue: a lack of funds.
One of the problems they had last year was they didn't have a way for people to donate online, but they've since fixed that. However, another big issue that remains is they growing number of wreaths needed. They said the number of graves at the cemetery continues to grow by about 1,000 annually.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.