US Marshals assisting in case for runaway Chesapeake teen

Posted at 5:33 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 17:33:36-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The US Marshals Service is assisting the Chesapeake police in the case for runaway 16-year-old Destiny Ayala-Patterson.

Chesapeake police say the US Marshals Service offered to assist them, they accepted and a deputy US Marshal met with the police on Monday.

The US Marshals Service will help with "additional manpower and other specialized services as need," according to the police.

Destiny was last seen on March 28 leaving Indian River High School around 1 p.m., according to Chesapeake police.

Detectives say she was seen leaving the school and getting into a sedan.

