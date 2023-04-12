Va. State Senate presents resolution commending Abby Zwerner

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Senate presented an official resolution commending Abby Zwerner, the teacher that was shot by her 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School, on Wednesday.

State leaders shared the honor with Zwerner and her family, and spoke about her actions to help her students.

"Abigail, I know you didn't want us to make much of you, but you're a hero, and we must recognize you because here you are in our midst," Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears told Zwerner.

State senators passed this official resolution in February, but held the official ceremony Wednesday to express the senate's gratitude for her courage.

"We're so glad for you, thank you for all that you do for children, and for the lives that you no doubt saved, thank you," said Earle-Sears.