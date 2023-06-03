VB family seeks answers a year after 19-year-old shot, killed at gas station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grief is an ongoing process for the family of Jawan Johnson. The 19-year-old was gunned down at a gas station off Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach a year ago.

Johnson's father, Deshawn Johnson, spoke with News 3 on Friday for the first time since the shooting happened. He said his family is still seeking justice a year later.

"These kids now don't care you know, and it's so easy to get guns," Johnson said.

Johnson continues to cope after losing his son.

"The pain is getting worse every day," said Johnson.

May 31, 2022, is the day the shooting happened, a day that still haunts the family.

"We will never get closure but we want justice," said Sheri Johnson, Jawan Johnson's aunt.

In an effort to keep fond memories of the former Salem high school football star alive, his family held a gun violence awareness event where family and friends were able to write heartfelt notes.

"These kids man are going through grief; I'm talking about his siblings and his cousins," said Johnson.

News 3 reached out to the Virginia Beach Police Department to see if there had been any updates in the case. They have not yet responded.

As of last October, there were no charges or arrests in the case.

"We're going to continue to fight for Jawan," said Shari Johnson. "Anybody from that day of May 31st of 2022 who have evidence or who never spoke up it's not too late."

It's a message they will continue to spread until the case is closed.