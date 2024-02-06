VBPD says man was recovered with car that drove off Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We now know more details about the driver who drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier just over a week ago.

Virginia Beach police have confirmed that the person who was recovered from the ocean with a car is a 57-year-old white man from Virginia Beach.

Days after the car drove into the water, police said they were working to learn if a missing male was somehow connected to the incident. According to police, a family contacted them about a missing male relative, and police said the missing person case has many similarities to the circumstances surrounding the car that was driven into the water.

Police have confirmed that the man they recovered was the missing man who was reported missing by his family.

Reports of a car going of the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier started coming in around 7 a.m. on Jan. 27. In a viral video viewed more than 10 million times, a car can be seen driving down the pier, not stopping and falling into the water below.

Over the week, there were many attempts to retrieve the car from the bottom of the ocean, however, poor weather conditions, the car's stability and diver safety concerns all contributed to multiple delays in recovering the vehicle.

Friday around 9:20 a.m., conditions were finally favorable enough and the car was pulled from the water. This is when police confirmed that there was a body in the car.

The circumstances surrounding why the man drove into the water are still unclear, but the incident has invigorated mental health discussions. Along the pier, tributes and posters about suicide awareness lined the walkway.

We have compiled everything we know about the car that drove off the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier into a timeline:

