VDOT prepares for wintry weather overnight into Friday

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 6:41 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 18:55:01-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are preparing for the wintry weather expected on the Peninsula overnight into Friday.

Most of Hampton Roads won’t see any snow, but there is a chance there will be patchy black ice as rain changes over to snow and temperatures drop.

VDOT officials says they have enough staffing and equipment ready to tackle any dicey weather.

Meantime, soldiers and airmen with the Virginia National Guard are also on standby. They’re already on the move heading southwest to help with the impending snow expected there. They’re equipped with chain saws to clear debris and fallen trees blocking roads.

