VDOT prepares for wintry weather overnight into Friday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are preparing for the wintry weather expected on the Peninsula overnight into Friday.

Most of Hampton Roads won’t see any snow, but there is a chance there will be patchy black ice as rain changes over to snow and temperatures drop.

VDOT officials says they have enough staffing and equipment ready to tackle any dicey weather.

Meantime, soldiers and airmen with the Virginia National Guard are also on standby. They’re already on the move heading southwest to help with the impending snow expected there. They’re equipped with chain saws to clear debris and fallen trees blocking roads.

