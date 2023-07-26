Watch Now
Vehicle found in connection to missing North Carolina 3-year-old: Virginia Beach police

samalea daniels composite.jpg
Virginia State Police
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 10:28:34-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police say over the weekend, the vehicle that is connected to missing 3-year-old Samalea Daniels from North Carolina.

Police would not disclose where the vehicle was found or what condition is was found in.

daniels ford escape.jpg
Police say Samalea Daniels and Tianna Daniels may be in a gray 2011 Ford Escape with Virginia plates: N4M45T3.

Police say Samalea Daniels is believed to be in extreme danger.

samalea daniels.jpg
Samalea Daniels, 3, of Virginia Beach is missing and believed to be in extreme danger, according to Virginia State Police.

Virginia State police activated a Missing/Endangered Child Alert in the early morning of July 15.

Samalea was originally reported missing from Mecklenburg County, North Carolina on June 20 by her father, who is her legal guardian.

Samalea's father contacted Virginia Beach police detectives on July 14 about the missing report he had filed in North Carolina, according to officers, and an order was issued by a Virginia Beach judge for Samalea to be returned to her father.

Samalea was taken by her mother, 29-year-old Tianna Daniels, according to police, and was last seen at her grandmother's house on Stonington Court in Virginia Beach.

tianna daniels.jpg
Police are also looking for 29-year-old Tianna Daniels, who investigators believe is with missing Samalea Daniels.

Samalea is 2'10" with brown eyes and black hair. Tianna is 5'6" with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about where Samalea and Tianna might be is asked to call 911 or the Virginia Beach Police Department right away at 757-385-5000.

