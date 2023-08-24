Virginia Beach business owners, artisans hopeful ECSC pulls in crowds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach has hosted quite a few events at the Oceanfront this summer, and this week it is celebrating the return of the East Coast Surfing Championships.

Local business owners and artisans are hoping it will bring an economic end-of-summer boost.

The event is free for viewers, but many visitors also spend money at nearby restaurants or shops. This year, the Jaycees who organize the event say they have a large number of vendors along the boardwalk.

News 61st annual East Coast Surfing Championships begin in Virginia Beach Anthony Sabella

Hampton Roads’ spray paint artist Steph Cook is excited to participate and hopes to also be at the Neptune Festival.

As a crowd watched her spray paint, she told News 3, “Events like this, I look forward to. They’re where I have the most fun, and I really make my income.”

The summer started off rainy, but the weather so far for ECSC has been favorable.

Virginia Beach Rough waters not stopping annual surfing competition in Virginia Beach Jay Greene

'Dangerous shorebreak' warning issued for Virginia Beach, Outer Banks Wednesday

Visitor Kevin Booth came from Connecticut, partly to take video and photos of surfers. He said he likes the convenience of the hotels right along the boardwalk.

“It’s a little quieter this year than usual," commented Booth. "I’m a little bit surprised, you know, but we are coming out of a pandemic, that might be a reason or the economy, who knows?”

The Jaycees non-profit organization help organize the ECSC. Jaketa Thompson is the chairperson who is hoping for economic success.

“We want people to go out and experience Virginia Beach, and we have after-parties every night so they can experience our local restaurants,” said Thompson.

Sponsor Coastal Edge said during last year’s ECSC, they had the highest merchandise sales they’ve had in more than 15 years.

A representative with the City of Virginia Beach told News 3 that the City has hired a company to analyze the 2023 summer events. They say that report is expected to be complete in October.

For more about the ECSC including the schedule, click here.