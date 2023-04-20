Virginia Beach Fire Department captain's celebration of life to be held at Convention Center

Captain Matthew R. "Chevy" Chiaverotti's Celebration of Life service will be held Monday, Apr. 24 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center at 1 p.m.

The visitation with the Chiaverotti's family will be on Sunday, Apr. 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at the Convention Center.

A Sea of Blue will take place at 12:30 p.m. before the Celebration of Life service.

The service will be live streamed on the Virginia Beach Fire Department's Facebook page.

Captain Chiaverotti passed away Monday, Apr. 17 after battling cancer.

Chiaverotti had been diagnosed with Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer (ATC), metastatic carcinoma.

News 3 covered Chiaverotti's story closely as the Virginia Beach community rallied to his support.

Chiaverotti spent more than 20 years with VBFD. Ten years ago, he was one of the responders on the ground at the ‘Good Friday Miracle’ jet crash in Virginia Beach.

Most recently, he was behind Engine 7 in Virginia Beach, serving as captain of one of the busiest trucks in the Resort City. He also spent many years as a member of Virginia Task Force 2, even deploying across the U.S. Haiti and Puerto Rico.