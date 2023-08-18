Virginia Beach PD, city leaders team up to deter crime in Level Green

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – On Friday, Aug. 18, members of the Virginia Beach Police Department walked with Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten and a member of the City Manager’s office through the Level Green neighborhood.

Wooten organized the crime prevention walk after hearing about the Aug. 2 incident where police said two 16-year-old boys shot at an officer who was in the area conducting surveillance. They said they were investigating vehicle larcenies.

Crime 2 teens accused of shooting at VBPD officer to stay in custody, judge says Web Staff

Hours before the walk, on Thursday, Aug. 17, a 19-year-old man was shot on Level Green Boulevard, according to police. They said it happened shortly before 8 p.m., and they expect the victim to survive. As of Friday morning, no arrests had been made, but the investigation continues.

“We really need citizens to come forward," said Captain Colin Elliot. "If they witness a crime or if they see something suspicious, let us know."

Wooten said the goal of the walk is not only to talk with neighbors to find out what has happening, but to show them that city leaders are working to find solutions. During the walk, the councilwoman stopped at an apartment office to talk with management. Wooten said that a manager for the apartment complex said they are working with police and have hired new security.

Meantime, Wooten is pushing for more options for youth in terms of positive alternatives.

“District 7 is a district that doesn’t have a rec center, while other districts across the city do,” Wooten stated. “And this is a large, minority-populated district. It’s important that we don’t leave this district out.”

She feels that in addition to police presence and community engagement, a youth center or a rec center would be an asset.

“A lot of times when you are connected with doing something positive, you probably won’t want to be doing something negative,” said Wooten. “And so the more positive things you have around you to do, the more likely you are to engage in them - which is a deterrent to violence.”

2 teens accused of shooting at VBPD officer to stay in custody, judge says

Police are still investigating the shooting on Level Green Boulevard.

The two teens arrested in the Aug. 2 incident remain in custody. They are scheduled to be in court on Sept. 5. They are charged with tampering with an automobile, shooting at a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police want to remind citizens that they can remain anonymous when calling the CRIME LINE at (1-888-LOCK-U-UP).