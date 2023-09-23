Virginia Beach residents prep for Ophelia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the storm taking aim on our coast, weather conditions are harsh, and many people are gearing up for what’s to come.

News 3 crew went to the Chesapeake Bay and the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and braved the wet and windy conditions.

Not a soul was in sight at the Chesapeake Bay, many staying inside and safe.

News 3's Leondra Head caught up with a few people out doing some last minute grocery shopping before the rain picks up.

Here's what they are most concerned about in the current conditions.

"I hope my power doesn’t go out because all I have are emergency flash lights," one Virginia Beach resident said. "It will be a doozy."

"High winds and making sure we take all the things in that are outside," another Virginia Beach resident said.

Others say they look forward to the wet conditions.

"I love a good storm," one resident said. "As long as no one is hurt, it’s a good time to hunker down and be cozy and make good food."

"We look forward to these storms because they blow the surf up and then the wind comes off shore," another resident said. "We get to go surfing."

The Department of Emergency Management says they are closely monitoring this area. They said they anticipate the Hampton Roads area to be the hardest hit area in the state.

"Not only are we looking at flooding due to the tense amount of rainfall," said Katie Gardner, Virginia Department of Emergency Management "When we have winds that are northeast over the water, storm surge is a huge issue. It’s winds pushing ocean water on land and pushing flooding on immediate coast line."

The Department of Emergency Management says they will be staffed 24/7 until this weekend weather gone.