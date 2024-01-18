Watch Now
Virginia State Police reminds citizens of human trafficking tip line

Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 16:56:28-05

January is human trafficking awareness month, and the Virginia State Police (VSP) wants to remind citizens they have a tip line to report.

The tip line is 847-411. You simply text "VSP" and then the tip.

“We want to know if this is occurring, we want to look into potential instances, we want to eradicate this, we want to give people their freedom back,” said spokesperson Matthew Demlein.

Tanya Gould is a human trafficking survivor who now advocates for awareness.

"My trafficker was first my boyfriend, and then he used grooming techniques and coercion tactics to lure me into being trafficked," said Gould.

She told News 3 trafficking isn't always done by a stranger.

"Most of the time it's someone you know, someone on the internet posing to be someone else, someone who seems more safe, and then once they gain your trust and interest, things will take a turn," said Gould.

Gould said there are signs to look for, which include:

"Always look for instances were people seem like they're not free to make their own movement, like they're being controlled by someone, or they're not able to answer for themselves," said Gould.

VSP officials say since the tip line began in March of 2023, they have received 171 tips. To make a tip online, click here.

