Warrants dropped against PT official, Amazon launches discount store, 2 VB schools merging: Sunrise Brief

Top Stories: Warrants dropped against Hampton Roads elected official; Amazon launches new discount store; Virginia Beach School Board consolidating two local schools

Warrants dropped against Portsmouth council member after arrest earlier this week. On Tuesday, police arrested Portsmouth City Council Member De'Andre Barnes for domestic assault. A citizen reported the incident. And many of you may be wondering how did this happen.

Police say they were called to a domestic dispute at Barnes' home after witnesses reported a young girl wearing a backpack was screaming while being dragged and forced into a car by Barnes.

Barnes later told them the girl was a relative and that she was trying to take an iPad to school, and he went to the bus stop to get it back, according to police.

The report said when Barnes tried to get the iPad back, the relative went limp, falling to the ground, so he picked her up to get her in the car. In their report, police say the relative said even though she felt her hair being pulled, she did not think it was intentional or deliberate.

But police ended up arresting Barnes for domestic assault. Barnes was released because a magistrate did not find probable cause, according to the report.

The chief magistrate for Portsmouth told News 3 that she does not comment on any case and that our request for comment would be forwarded to the Legislative and Public Relations Office executive.

Warrants dropped against Portsmouth Councilmember De'Andre Barnes after arrest

Amazon offering a holiday season bargain to its customers. If you're looking for a bargain this holiday season, Amazon may have the answer for you. The retailer has unveiled a new discount storefront called "Amazon Haul" just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The company promises that everything on the site will cost you 20 dollars or less, and the majority of the items are less than 10 bucks. That includes fashion accessories, clothing, home goods and even electronics. Some items only cost a dollar.

There is a catch, though. First, the items will take between one and two weeks to be delivered. Second, shipping is only free on orders for $25 or more. And third, returns will only be accepted for items that cost more than $3.

Amazon launches new discount store

Virginia Beach School Board votes to consolidate Bayside Middle and Bayside 6th graders. This morning, we're learning two schools in the Virginia Beach City public school district will be merging for the 2025-2026 school year.

Tuesday night, the school board unanimously voted to approve merging Bayside Middle School and the Bayside sixth grade campus. News 3 first told you about this story last week. The district hosted a public information session to hear from families in the community. Many shared why it would be beneficial for schools to become one.

Virginia Beach school board votes to consolidate 6th graders to Bayside Middle School

This morning's weather: Cloudy start to the day, with afternoon rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will have rain and wind to end the work week. However, the weekend looks promising, with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s.

Mostly cloudy today with rain building in this afternoon from west to east. Highs will warm to near 60 today. Rain becomes more widespread tonight and the wind picks up.

Rain will continue for tomorrow morning, tapering off by midday. Many areas could see 1” to 2” of (much-needed) rainfall. Winds will ramp up tomorrow, NE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 35 mph. Watch out for areas of tidal flooding near high tide tomorrow morning.

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast

For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.

This morning's traffic:

So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.

Interactive Traffic Map

For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.

We Follow Through: New leadership underway in Hampton

Vice Mayor Jimmy Gray, now Hampton's mayor-elect, says he's eager to begin his new role. Gray says he hopes to hit the ground running when he takes office in January. He's not seeking big changes, but there are some priorities at the top of his agenda. News 3 Kelsey Jones asked Gray what his plans were for the first 100 days. "Reassuring people that Hampton is in good hands under my leadership as mayor," Gray says. Gray adds that he wants families to understand his goals and the three 3 p's: policies, plans, and projects. Some of that includes growing city services. Gray wants to make the process of starting a business in the city less "difficult." He also wants to improve flood mitigation. We know Hampton is at risk for sea level rise. The list goes on and on, but another big priority of his is reducing homelessness. Gray has served eight years on the city council and six as vice mayor. He says his experience has set him up for success to handle this new role. Coming up at 6 a.m., News 3 will have more of Kelsey Jones' sit down with the mayor-elect and how he plans to carry on some of the current Mayor Donnie Tuck's initiatives.

Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.

WTKR News 3, Where You Are: In the app