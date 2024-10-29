VBCPS to hold a public hearing about transitioning 6th graders to middle school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools is holding a public hearing surrounding the transition of 6th graders to Bayside Middle School, which currently teaches 7th and 8th grade students.

School board leaders are inviting parents and guardians to attend the meeting to allow their input on the subject matter.

Below is the information where the meeting will be held and the time:

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach City Public School to install cameras on their buses

Virginia Beach City Public Schools to install cameras on all their buses

Special meeting details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Bayside Middle School, 965 Newtown Road, Virginia Beach, VA

The school board will vote on the matter Tuesday, November 12.

Any citizen who desires to speak at this hearing should contact the School Board clerk at (757) 263-1016.

If you are physically disabled or visually or hearing impaired and need assistance at this meeting, please call the School Board clerk’s office at (757) 263-1016. If hearing impaired, please call TDD 711 (TDD – Telephone Device for the Deaf).