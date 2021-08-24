Will Hampton business owners require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees?

HAMPTON, Va. - The FDA fully approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Monday, but what does this mean for business owners? Will businesses now start requiring the vaccine?

Latricia White will be opening a beauty supply store in September and says she will be requiring people applying for jobs to show proof of vaccination.

"We need a card. That card is like your ID now," said White, the owner of Mo’Supplies Wig Lounge.

White says it may be harder to find workers but says safety comes first.

"I know some of the ones I’m asking and want to give an opportunity to are saying, 'No, I’m just not with it. I’m not with the vaccine shot,'" White said.

Justin Ramos, the owner of Fox Tail Wine Bar, says he will not make the vaccine a requirement.

"Until the government requires me to make that a requirement, I’m not personally choosing [to make it mandatory]. I’m going to let people choose to live as free of a live as they choose to," Ramos said.

Ramos says he encourages his employees to get the vaccine.

"The vaccine shows to be working at stopping people from getting serious symptoms, and I think everyone should take the opportunity. It’s free," Ramos said.

Rodney Malone, the owner of 1865 Brewing Company, says he will not require the vaccine shot but is also strongly encouraging his employees to get the shot.

"Most of our employees have fortunately gotten the vaccination, so that’s been really good. Most people that come in if they haven’t been vaccinated, they wear their mask," Malone said.

The owners of Hair Envy Salon say they haven’t had to require the vaccine because all of their employees are vaccinated.

"We don’t have to because they are already vaccinated. Our salon is fully vaccinated," said co-owner April Cofield.

Cofield says everyone in her salon has been together for more than 20 years.

"It’s like a big family. We’ve been together for so long, and we’re all on one page - that’s a no-brainer. It’s like if you’re getting it, [the vaccine], then I’m getting it. It’s like we’re going together and we’ll do it as a team."

Angelia Granby, another co-owner of Hair Envy, says customers who are not vaccinated are required to wear a mask.

Business owners say they hope the FDA's approval of the Pfizer vaccine will encourage more people to get the shot.

