Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting near NSU

Woman suffering from life-threatening injuries after shooting near NSU

Last night, a woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near the campus of Norfolk State University (NSU), according to Norfolk Police.

Two other men were found with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to Corpew Ave. around 7:45 p.m. in Norfolk, about a block from NSU, where they found the three people shot.

The woman is still in the hospital and may not survive, police say.

Police have not released any information about suspects or motives. We will update you with any new information.

If you have any information, please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This morning's weather: Another warm day with a chance of rain

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says it will be another warm day today, with temperatures reaching 80 degrees.

You may need an umbrella today because we expect to see a mix of clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with isolated showers during the day and scattered showers tonight.

These leftover clouds and scattered showers will continue into tomorrow morning. Cooler days will return this weekend behind the cold front.

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast

This morning's traffic: Crash on I-64 west near Tidewater Dr.

We have another crash in a very familiar location.

Conor Hollingsworth says the crash is on I-64 West near Tidewater Dr. in Norfolk. Today it’s in those local lanes. Right now, it’s blocking off a left lane, left shoulder, and left center lane.

For an alternative route, look to the MMMBT, or take Chesapeake Blvd. or Military Highway to get to Ocean View Ave. You can then take that west and get on I-64 further up.

Interactive Traffic Map

3 Things To Know: Local mayoral race in Suffolk remains close, economist shares how Trump's win may impact the economy, father-son duo visiting all U.S. National Parks

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman narrowly leading in mayoral race. As of Wednesday, it appears that Suffolk's mayoral race may come down to just a few votes. At his watch party Tuesday night, Duman said he was "cautiously optimistic" he would still be the winner once votes are certified. Mayoral candidate Clint Jenkins was trailing Duman by 68 votes on Wednesday. He is waiting to see how the process goes before making a decision on a vote recount.

How Trump's win may impact the U.S. economy, according to a local economist. An economist shared with News 3 how Donald Trump's win could impact the U.S. economy. Here’s what economist Bob McNab says may happen: "A Trump administration would try to get both houses of Congress to agree to income tax reduction. That would mean more money in people’s pocketbooks." After Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 Presidential Election, U.S. stocks rose. The Dow Jones rose by more than 3% and the S&P 500 jumped up by about 2%. Father-son duo on an adventure to visit all 63 U.S. National Parks. In April of 2021, a Virginia Beach father-son duo made plans to visit every national park in the United States. They were inspired by an Ohio grandmother and her grandson who were doing it. So far, they’ve been to 37 of the 63 national parks.

We Follow Through: Portsmouth City Council seeing a refresh

Portsmouth residents hope the new city council members will move their city forward. News 3 is following through after election day on Tuesday in Portsmouth. People in Portsmouth will see a mix of new and old faces on the city council roster. Shannon Glover claimed the victory as mayor Tuesday night, nudging out current vice mayor Lisa Lucas Burke. Lucas Burke gave up her council seat to run for mayor, so she'll be stepping down from the board in December. Newcomers Kitty Bryant, Yolanda Edmonds Thomas and Bill Dodson Jr. pulled ahead of incumbents De'Andre Barnes and Mark Whitaker for seats on council. Our latest story focuses on the newcomers in Portsmouth City Council and their hopes to collaborate on finding solutions to crime and establishing a long-term vision for the city.

